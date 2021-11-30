iGA discusses women empowerment opportunities with prominent businesswomen

Listen to this article now

Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) Chief Executive Mohammed Ali Al Qaed received Bahrain Businesswomen Society (BBS) Chairperson Ahlam Janahi and National Board Member of India’s Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises Ministry (MSME) and Comvision Managing Director Harjinder Kaur Talwar.

Al Qaed highlighted the leadership roles performed by businesswomen and their contributions locally and globally.

He emphasized the importance of cooperation and exchange of technical information between Bahrain, India, and other countries, which will help reduce government expenditure and enhance the quality of services.

Al Qaed discussed opportunities for cooperation and technical support to help empower women and meet their requirements in the workplace and society, which aims to achieve the Fifth Goal of the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

He showcased notable programs and services offered by the iGA to women in the Kingdom, which ensure equal opportunities across all fields, as well as the iGA’s achievements in cooperation with the Supreme Council for Women (SCW), such as providing accurate data related to Bahraini women and achieving SDGs and advances in health, education, and other fields.

Al Qaed said that the iGA is committed to including the needs of women in policy-making, service development, and other decision-making, to remove obstacles they may face and create an even playing field that allows women to continue to succeed and remain partners in national development.

The iGA said it welcomed further cooperation with the private sector to support businesswomen in the Kingdom, help them achieve their investment goals, and advance the deployment technologies that meet their needs.