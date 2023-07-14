iGA is hosting a workshop on Education Indicators and Education Expenditures Forms

- Advertisement -

The Statistics and Population Directorate at the Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA), in partnership with the GCC Statistical Center (GCC-Stat), organized a workshop on education indicators and the application form of Education Expenditure.

The workshop’s aims at strengthening the GCC cooperation and highlight the importance of exchanging and presenting international indicators that supports the sustainable development in educational sectors across the GCC. The event focused on key areas, including participants capacity building on methodologies endorsed by UNESCO and other sources to calculate education expenditure in the public and private sectors, as well as civil society.

The workshop also highlighted the importance of calculating national education indicators based on international standards and benchmark them with other countries across the world. This helps determine Bahrain position in global statistical rankings and identifying areas in need of improvement.

The workshop, facilitated by formerly UNESCO expert Mr. Yousif Falah Ismail, enhanced participants’ skills in calculating and categorizing education expenditure data in the Kingdom. This involved measuring salaries and wages for both teaching and non-teaching staff, as well as the expenditure on public education from capital and operational sectors, households and private sector.

- Advertisement -

The workshop was attended by representatives from Ministry of Finance and National Economy, the Ministry of Education, and the Secretariat General of the Higher Education Council. During the workshop sessions, a range of topics were discussed, including a general framework of education statistics based on UNESCO methodologies, calculation methods for gross and net enrollment rates, and the definition of full and part-time teachers. The workshop also addressed methodologies for constructing the cohort education system and its application in calculating education efficiency. Additionally, it reviewed indicators related to Sustainable Development Goal no. 4 (Quality Education) and outlined calculation methods for it and related issues.