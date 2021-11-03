iGA Hosts a Forum to Discuss 2022 Government Digital Transformation Plan

Listen to this article now

Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) Chief Executive, Mohammed Ali Al Qaed led the opening of a forum aimed at studying the Digital Transformation plans of Bahrain government entities for the year 2022. The event, which seeks to implement high level directives to accelerate the pace of Digital Transformation, is being held from 1st to 4th November 2021 at the iGA’s premises in Muharraq with the participation of Undersecretaries, Asst. Undersecretaries and senior officials representing 28 government entities.

The forum is organized in line with a decision announced by the Cabinet to achieve comprehensive, government-wide digital transformation. Carried out under the supervision of the iGA and in accordance with clear and carefully studied strategies, the plan encompasses all government services, aiming to further improve their quality through the deployment of the latest technologies, endorsed by the Supreme Council for Information and Communication Technology (SCICT), and the Ministerial Committee for Financial and Economic Affairs and Fiscal Balance.

Al Qaed welcomed the attendees, thanking them for their continuous efforts and cooperation which reflects their joint ambition to realize the vision of Bahrain’s leadership and government. He highlighted the accelerated rate of digital transformation during the pandemic, which he attributed to government directives and decisions taken by the SCICT that helped in enhancing the quality and efficiency of the services provided. He noted the importance of working together on these national digital transformation plans, including discussions on initiatives by individual entities, and coordination with the iGA for the necessary support.