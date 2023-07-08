iGA Hosts the 2nd Workshop on eGovernment Priorities in GCC Countries

- Advertisement -

The Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) is hosting the second workshop on eGovernment priorities in the GCC, which will be attended by entities concerned in digital government and Information and Communication Technology (ICT) in the Gulf countries. The workshop will take place from 9th to 10th July 2023.

This event is in line with ongoing coordination between the Kingdom of Bahrain and the Secretariat-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council and follows the recommendations of the first workshop. The aim is to continue GCC efforts that support the vision of the GCC eGovernment Executive Committee and the collaboration strategies.

The workshop will cover a range of topics, including a review of the Kingdom of Bahrain’s experience in the public-private partnership. The workshop sessions will also highlight national applications and platforms, in addition to a session on assessing digital transformation in the GCC countries.

The GCC workshop will also discuss the unified government contact centers, joint government systems, and mechanisms for data exchange among GCC countries. Additionally, centralized payment services will be explored and there will be sessions reviewing the experience of GCC countries with the digital transformation in Government services.