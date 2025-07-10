iGA Joins 2nd GCC Statistical Strategy Meeting

In support of regional cooperation and the development of national statistical systems, The Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) Deputy Chief Executive of Statistics and Population Registry Duaa Sultan Mohamed, participated in the second meeting of the GCC Joint Statistical Strategy Task Force (2026–2030). Held in Muscat, Oman, the event was organized by the GCC Statistical Center with broad participation from regional statistical bodies.

The meeting is part of ongoing efforts to finalize the Gulf’s statistical strategy by unifying visions, aligning priorities, and enhancing coordination among member states.

Discussions covered a variety of topics, including a review of the 2021–2025 statistical landscape, key achievements, ongoing challenges, achieved GCC accomplishments and analysis of data gathered from national surveys and questionnaires conducted by statistical bodies. This supports the development of a unified GCC strategic vision centered on innovation, digital transformation, and proactive adaptation to future changes.

The task force reviewed proposed initiatives and projects to draft a flexible, forward-looking regional statistical plan that leverages emerging technologies such as big data and AI to strengthen national systems and ensure sustainability.

During the meeting the Participants emphasized the need for collective efforts and aligned goals to build a comprehensive statistical strategy that enhances data quality, supports transparency, and enables evidence-based governance. They also underscored involving all stakeholders to ensure the strategy meets the needs of various sectors and draws on national expertise to support a statistical ecosystem capable of addressing evolving economic and social conditions.

The initial draft of the strategy is expected soon and will undergo broader review before its formal adoption as the guiding framework for GCC joint statistical efforts through until 2030.