iGA Launches Ramadan eMajlis

The Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) announced its first ever virtual Ramadan ‘eMajlis’, to be held via video conferencing technology on Wednesday, 29th April 2020. The initiative, in line with iGA’s commitment to social distancing during the current pandemic, aims to strengthen its communication with citizens, residents, and specialists in the IT field. Participants in the casual conversation will be encouraged to share their suggestions on how to improve the services offered by the iGA, and develop the role of technology in a post-Coronavirus world.

The eMajlis provides the public an opportunity to communicate directly with senior iGA officials, including Chief Executive, Mohammed Ali Al Qaed.

Al Qaed said: “We are committed to advancing our eServices and enhancing the user experience of all our beneficiaries. Improving the quality and efficiency of these services will support the government’s digital transformation process, making them accessible through different online channels, platforms and smartphone applications.”

iGA eMajlis will be via the Zoom Video confernecing platform if you are interested in participating, please follow @igabahrain on social media for the majlis link .

iGA welcomes public participation through this new platform to help it better meet the demands of the public and pledges that comments and suggestions offered during the eMajlis will be taken into consideration and studied by specialists to determine their applicability.