iGA launches Technical Development Program for ICT graduates and job seekers

- Advertisement -

If you’ve recently graduated with an Information and Communications Technology (ICT) qualification, you can greatly improve your chances for success by enrolling in the Technical Development Program, a national initiative launched by the Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA), in cooperation with the Ministry of Labor.

- Advertisement -

The Technical Development program aims to train 240 Bahraini university graduates and job seekers who hold Bachelor certificate in the ICT fie over a period of three years. Qualified participants between the ages of 21 and 30, who are registered in the National Employment Program with the Ministry of Labor, will be enrolled in the program in batches over a period of three years.

Eighty participants will receive a year-long training as part of the first batch, which will begin soon. The trainees will each receive financial support of BD400 per month and will be employed in the public and private sectors by the end of the program.

Registration is open until 24th December 2022. If you’re a graduate or job seeker who meets the set requirements, you can register by visiting the program webpage available on the iGA’s website, iga.gov.bh. It includes a detailed explanation of all terms and conditions.

For inquiries, visit the National Suggestions and Complaints System (Tawasul) available via the National Portal, bahrain.bh, download the Tawasul app from the eGovernment Apps Store bahrain.bh/apps, or call the Government Services Contact Center on 80008001. To receive updates on the latest news and developments, follow the iGA’s social media channels @iGAbahrain.

For more information, please visit the National Portal, bahrain.bh.