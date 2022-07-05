iGA, LMRA collaborate on Employability Skills Portal

The Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) announced its collaboration with the Labor Market Regulatory Authority (LMRA) on the development of an Employability Skills Portal (ESP).

The cooperation is funded by the Labor Fund (Tamkeen), the platform offers comprehensive data on the skills and jobs in-demand by the labor market.

iGA Chief Executive Mohammed Ali Al Qaed said that this partnership implements the directives of the Supreme Council for the Development of Education and Training, emphasizing the importance of cooperating with all relevant entities on the ESP.

Scheduled to be launched in the third quarter of the year, the portal will increase transparency on the job market by offering a rich database of information to job seekers, education and training providers, business owners and government organizations.

Al Qaed added that the ESP will contribute towards achieving the objectives of Bahrain Economic Vision 2030 and the Government Program, particularly in relation to cloud migration.

The platform utilizes Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies and cloud computing to expedite procedures and reduce government expenditure, saving time and effort.

LMRA CEO Jamal Abdulaziz Al Alawi said that the LMRA has always supported the development of high-tech infrastructure and strategies by contributing to initiatives that link databases with the eGovernment to help accelerate the country’s smart transformation.

He highlighted the role of this collaboration in developing the ESP, which will streamline the transfer of data between the two entities, including LMRA information on the Kingdom’s workforce.

He added that the LMRA will analyze smart data from multiple sources, and inform policies that address issues pertaining to vital sectors in the Kingdom.

A number of ministries and government entities will provide data to the ESP, which the iGA will review before adding to the platform. These include the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, Ministry of Labor and Social Development, Social Insurance Organization (SIO), Education and Training Quality Authority, Civil Service Bureau, Ministry of Education, Higher Education Council, University of Bahrain, and Bahrain Polytechnic.