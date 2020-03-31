The Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA), in collaboration with the National Taskforce for Combating the Coronavirus (COVID-19), has launched the “BeAware Bahrain” application. The application is available to download free of charge on IOS and Android from bahrain.bh/apps.

The application complements efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 by advancing contact tracing efforts to swiftly identify and keep track of all active cases and their contacts.

The application utilises location data to alert individuals in the event they approach an active case or a location an active case has visited, track movement of quarantine cases for a duration of 14 days, as well as publish health recommendations and highlight global COVID-19 developments.

iGA Chief Executive, Mohammed Ali Al Qaed said: “Launching ‘BeAware Bahrain’ is in line with HRH Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander and First Deputy Prime Minister’s directives to unify national efforts against COVID-19.”

Al Qaed added: “BeAware Bahrain underwent BETA testing performed by real quarantine cases. Quarantined cases’ registration is mandatory, while none-quarantined cases may choose to register by entering their ID card number or passport number.”

Al Qaed said: “The application deploys a tamper-proof GPS Tracking Bracelet to share real time-tracking information with health workers. Health workers are notified when quarantine cases exit their pre-set area by 15 metres, in which case the team will respond by reminding individuals of the importance of following procedures to safeguard the well-being of citizens and residents.”

Al Qaed concluded: “In addition to the application, the iGA is also collaborating with the National Taskforce for Combating the Coronavirus to incorporate best global practices to mitigate the spread of the virus and minimise its impact. The iGA and the taskforce are benchmarking successful mitigation efforts, particularly the efforts of Singapore, China and Hong Kong, to tailor a response plan that meets the needs of Bahrain.