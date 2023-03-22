iGA outlines Islamiyat application

- Advertisement -

The Information and eGovernment Authority (iGA) called on the public to download the Islamiyat application, which is available in its application store bahrain.bh/apps, which provides a set of useful services during the holy month.

- Advertisement -

The application includes the “annual calendar” feature, which allows the users to navigate through dates by selecting the year, month and day required to display prayer times for the specified date.

It also provides the Hijri calendar and the “Prayer Times” service according to the Zubarah and Bahrain calendar, which is approved by the Ministry of Justice, Islamic Affairs and Endowments, as an ideal alternative to the traditional calendar.

Another feature enabling users to know the time remaining for prayer is also available on the main page of the application.

The application also provides “Payment of Zakat and Charities” service, which allows users to pay the amount of zakat, donate to charity projects, and support the Zakat and Charity Fund.

The “Zakat Calculation” service allows users to calculate and pay the amount of Zakat, based on the daily gold price to facilitate the calculation of the “nisab” amount for the user, and then choose the project and proceed with the payment directly.

The application also includes a Ramadan Majlis Guide, Fael Khair (Benefactor), in addition to the usual lists of mosques and Quranic centres, a compass to determine the direction of Qibla, the Haj and Umra service.

The regulatory authority said that it would continue updating the (Islamiyat) as part of the digital transformation strategy, in cooperation with all government agencies, including the Ministry of Justice and Islamic Affairs and Endowments.

For further inquiries or information, please contact the Government Services Call Center 80008001 or through the National Suggestions and Complaints System (Tawasul) or the Tawasul application.

AHN