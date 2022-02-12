iGA Staff Participates in Bahrain Sports Day activities at BIC

Listen to this article now

Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) staff participated in the 6th edition of the annual Bahrain Sports Day, which was held at Bahrain International Circuit (BIC) and featured a range of athletic events. iGA Chief Executive, Mohammed Ali Al Qaed, senior management and employees took part. As per the directives of the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, HRH Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, this Thursday was a half working day for government entities so that their employees could join in on the activities.

- Advertisement -

Al Qaed expressed his appreciation for the directives of HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister and the government, which have supported the health and wellbeing of citizens and residents in the Kingdom, especially during the pandemic. Bahrain Sports Day helps instill the spirit of community sports among the public, thanks to the support it receives from His Majesty the King’s Representative for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs, HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, and the guidance of First Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports, Chairman of the General Sports Authority, and President of Bahrain Olympic Committee, HH Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa. He highlighted the positive feedback that Bahrain Sports Day received from employees and other segments of society that have been actively participating in its activities.

The Social Committee at the Information & eGovernment Authority prepared the staff’s sports program for the event, held in cooperation with Bahrain Sports Association. The employees participated in a range of activities, including running, handball, basketball, fencing, tennis, and other competitions and exercises delivered by sports instructors. Precautionary measures were followed, as per the instructions of the National Taskforce for Combatting the Coronavirus (COVID-19).