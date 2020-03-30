With the current situation at hand & in line with its commitment to protect its employees and the public, the Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) urges the public to complete their ID Card transactions through the National Portal, bahrain.bh. The National Portal offers more than 10 Identity card services in both English and Arabic, including ID renewals; issuance of replacement cards; issuance of cards for domestic workers, children under 4 years old and others under applicants’ custodies; enquiries about application statuses; and a range of other services that spare users from physically visiting the ID Card Centers.

The iGA stated that all online transactions requests conducted will only be delivered via Bahrain Post once completed noting that Applicants visiting the ID Card centers in person will not be able to receive the delivery of their request in any of the branches as it will be delivered to them directly.

Services unavailable online that require attendance in-person can be carried out at Isa Town ID Card Center branch, and the Mina Salman branch will continue offering its services to the expats in the Kingdom. iGA also announced a change in the working hours of the ID Card Centers. Starting from Sunday 29th March 2020 until further notice, the Isa Town and Mina Salman branches will function from Sunday to Thursday, from 8am to 2pm with the Fast Track service office also be operating as per the new timings in Isa Town. The Isa Town branch will be closed on Saturday. Noting also the Muharraq branch at Seef Mall will remain closed until further notice, due to the transfer of certain operations to the Isa Town branch and the availability of all other services online via Bahrain.bh. It is important to note that appointments must be made in advance via the National Portal, bahrain.bh to visit Isa Town or Mina Salman ID center.

Under current circumstances, iGA is excluding mandatory fingerprint for children over 4 years until further notice to ensure the health of this age group is not compromised or effected. The iGA has assigned the email address [email protected] to allow for speedy communication with the ID card team to assist in resolving any issues related to the ID card services provided while conducting the services via the National Portal. Until further notice, users of the services are required to provide personal contact details on the aforementioned email to ensure timely completion of transactions without the need for personal attendance.

To reduce the need for physical attendance, iGA provided official declaration forms online for certain applications (for example, housing, changes in the statuses of heads of families, and custody agreement between two parties). Dedicated employees will be available to help applicants fill these forms over the phone and notify them in case further documentation is required.

iGA urges everyone to contribute in the national campaign of staying home and being safe noting their services can be completed by visiting the National Portal, bahrain.bh and accessing ID card services to complete the transactions online. For more information, users can access the National Suggestion & Complaints System, Tawasul via the National Portal or download its app from Bahrain.bh/apps. For inquiries or assistance to contact 80008001.