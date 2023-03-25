ILA 2023 – Induction Ceremony

- Advertisement -

Indian Ladies Association, Bahrain conducted the “Induction Ceremony” for the new executive committee on 19th March 2023. The event was graced by ILA patron & chief guest of the evening Smt. Monika Srivastava, wife of H.E. Shri Piyush Srivastava, Ambassador of India to the Kingdom of Bahrain.

Ms Sarada Ajith was elected as the Hon. President of the Indian Ladies Association for 2023-2024. The committee includes Hon. Vice President Sunanda Gaikwad, Hon. General Secretary Dr Tejender Kaur Sarna, Hon. Treasurer Kiran Abhijit Mangle, Hon. Secretary Public Relations Raka Mukhopadhyay, Hon. Secretary Membership Anjana Mishra, Hon. Secretary Entertainment Kaihekushan Omar Kazi, Hon. Secretary Operations Vijay Lakshmi Sharma, Hon. Secretary Activity Pradnya Subandh.

ILA was established in 1956 and is among the most active charitable organizations in Bahrain. Its most valued project is “Sneha”, a free recreation centre for children with special needs from all nationalities. The other projects/ activities include organising free medical camps, adult literacy classes for low-income workers, providing meals and provisions to labour camps, visiting geriatric centres, childcare homes, etc.