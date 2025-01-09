ILA and THMC Announce Partnership

- Advertisement -

The Indian Ladies Association (ILA) and the Thattai Hindu Merchants Community (THMC) have officially joined forces, signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on community service, entrepreneurship, and cultural exchange initiatives in the Kingdom of Bahrain. The signing ceremony took place at the ILA premises, marking the beginning of a promising partnership.

The event saw the attendance of prominent representatives from both organizations, including ILA Hon. President Mrs. Kiran Abhijit Mangle and key THMC members such as Hon. President of Mavalani & Sons W.L.L., Mr. Mukesh T. Mavalani, Past President Mr. Bob C. Thaker, Hon. Board Member of Gajria Group Mrs. Bharti Gajria, and Hon. Treasurer Mr. Yogesh N. Bhatia. The ILA delegation also included the 2024 Executive Committee, Past President Mrs. Thanuja Anil, and Advisory Committee Member Mrs. Anjali Gupta.

The MoU outlines key areas of collaboration

Community Service Initiatives: The two organizations will work together on programs designed to improve community welfare and support charitable causes.

The two organizations will work together on programs designed to improve community welfare and support charitable causes. Entrepreneurial Development: A particular focus will be placed on empowering women entrepreneurs through workshops, networking events, and trade exhibitions.

A particular focus will be placed on empowering women entrepreneurs through workshops, networking events, and trade exhibitions. Cultural Exchange: The partnership aims to promote stronger cultural ties and foster deeper integration within Indian communities in Bahrain.

“This collaboration is a significant step towards strengthening our community ties and creating opportunities for cultural and economic empowerment,” said Mrs. Kiran Abhijit Mangle, Hon. President of ILA.

- Advertisement -

Mr. Mukesh T. Mavalani, Hon. President of THMC, echoed this sentiment, stating, “Together, we can build a stronger platform for mutual growth, cooperation, and shared success.”

The partnership between ILA and THMC reflects a shared commitment to social responsibility, cultural harmony, and entrepreneurial growth, and is expected to make significant contributions to the Bahraini community.