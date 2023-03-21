- Advertisement -

Indian Ladies Association, Bahrain conducted ILA Annual Day 2023 and Induction Ceremony on 19th March 2023. The event was graced by ILA patron & chief guest of the evening Smt. Monika Srivastava, wife of H.E. Shri Piyush Srivastava, Ambassador of India to the Kingdom of Bahrain. Mr Yusuf Lori Director of Information and Follow up , Capital Governorate, was the guest of honor. The program began with the lamp lighting by the chief guests and all the sponsors, along with the melodious live music by Sarod Maestro Shri Arnab Bhattacharya & Tabla Masero Shri Nillmesh Chakraborty. The outgoing President highlighted the hard work and efforts of the ILA for the year 2022 through an AV presentation which was highly appreciated by all the guests and members.Mrs Monika Srivastava, in her speech, appreciated the efforts and hard work put together by the outgoing committee and wished best wishes to the incoming committee. All the sponsors and supporters were invited to honor the occasion. Memento was presented to Smt. Monika Srivastava from the outgoing committee as token of respect and gratitude.

ILA Patron and Out going President Mrs Shipra Dhir Passi then presented mementos to the invited sponsors, outgoing Excom committee 2022, sub committee coordinators in appreciation of their support and contributions in 2022.

- Advertisement -

Performers of the evening, volunteers and all those who worked towards the ILA motto “Service Before Self” were given mementos by the Excom22. Mrs Meera Ravi, senior member of ILA traditionally inducted the new Excom and highlighted the responsibilities and significance of each Excom member. This was followed by Incoming President Ms Sarada Ajith’s Speech where she shared her vision for the year 2023 and introduced her new team to all. Vote of thanks was given by Hon. General Secretary Dr Tejender Kaur Sarna who would also continue at the same position for the upcoming year.