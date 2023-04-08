- Advertisement -

The newly inducted executive committee of the Indian Ladies Association held their first event “ILA Arabian Night Ghabga” on 2nd April 2023 at the Golden Tulip. H.E. Sri Piyush Srivastava, Ambassador of India to Bahrain was the chief guest along with ILA patron Mrs.Monika Srivastava. H.E . Sri Piyush Srivastava addressed the audience. It was attended by more than 100 people.

- Advertisement -

1 of 6

Mr. Yusuf Yaqoob Lori, Director of Information and Follow-up Capital Governorate, Mr. Nuttapat Chumnijaraky, Minister Counsellor of the Royal Thai Embassy, Ms. Shashika Somaratne, Minister/ Head of Chancery, Embassy of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Srilanka to Bahrain, Bahraini member of Parliament, Ms. Basma Abdulkarim Mubarak, Dr. and Mrs. Sahadulla, Director of KIMS, Ms. Shirley Yatheem were also present. Hon. President Sarada Ajith gave a presentation on the various charity initiatives run by ILA. A Sufi performance was done by ILA members. An instrumental recital on Cello and piano was performed by Anna & Victoria. The members participated in quizzes & games.