ILA Dandiya Beats 2026 Kick-Off with Grand Ticket Launch

The Indian Ladies Association (ILA) kick-started the excitement for ILA Dandiya Beats 2026 with the grand ticket launch held on 24th August at Crowne Plaza Bahrain, where an impressive 700 tickets were sold on the launch day itself.



The much-awaited ILA Dandiya Beats will be held on 1 October 2026 at Crowne Plaza Bahrain, promising an evening of vibrant music, dance, culture and festive celebrations.



ILA President Ms. Smitha Jensen expressed her delight at the overwhelming response, saying, “Selling 700 tickets on the very first day is a wonderful reflection of the community’s enthusiasm and support for ILA. We are grateful to our sponsors and well-wishers whose support is making this celebration possible.”





The event is also a major fundraising initiative in support of Sneha Recreation Centre, ILA’s flagship project for children with special needs. ILA extends its heartfelt gratitude to all sponsors, partners, members and well-wishers for their invaluable support and for making the launch such a tremendous success.

