ILA Donates 900 Face Masks

Indian Ladies Association (ILA) donates over 900 face masks to ICRF to be distributed to expatriate workers. ILA’s Honorary President Ms. Reena Sreedhar handed over the masks to the ICRF Chairman Mr. Arul Das in the presence of other ICRF and ILA officials.

The Indian Ladies Association widely known as ILA has been a much-admired part of the fabric of life in Bahrain. ILA was founded by Late Mrs. Leela Jashanmal and a few enterprising ladies in 1956. ILA has always been committed to serving the community. This commitment is best expressed in it’s motto “SERVICE BEFORE SELF”. Wherever and whenever a helping hand is needed, either in Bahrain, or even far from Bahrain’s shores, the members of ILA are in the forefront volunteering and raising funds. Whether it is through shows or showcasing the best of India and the world’s cultural heritage, ILA’s impeccable style, efficiency and the numbers of good causes that it has supported have made this organization a well-respected edifice in Bahrain’s cultural and socialscene.