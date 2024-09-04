ILA Gears Up for Vibrant Dandiya Night 2024

- Advertisement -

The Indian Ladies Association (ILA) successfully launched ticket sales for their highly anticipated Dandiya Night 2024 at Lulu Hypermarket, Dana Mall. The event promises a vibrant celebration of community spirit, cultural heritage, and the enduring legacy of the ILA.

Over the years, Dandiya Night has become a cherished tradition, bringing together people from all walks of life to celebrate through dance, music, and joyful togetherness.

This year’s event boasts exciting elements to keep the crowd engaged. DJ Rahul from Dubai will be flying in to create a high-energy atmosphere with surprises throughout the evening. Attendees can also explore various kiosks by sponsors and ILA women entrepreneurs, participate in competitions with fantastic prizes, and enter a mega raffle draw with an iPhone 15 courtesy of iWorld up for grabs.

The event is made possible through the support of sponsors like Bemco, BFC, iWorld, First Motors, Lulu Hypermarket, Shifa Al Jazira, Kewalram, Srisoukya, and Malabar Gold.

The highlight is that all proceeds from Dandiya Night will go towards ILA Sneha Kids, a program dedicated to supporting the education and welfare of underprivileged children.