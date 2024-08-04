ILA Launches First Newsletter

- Advertisement -

Indian Ladies Association launched their first Newsletter ‘ILA Connect’ on 1st August 2024 at 5:30 p.m. at ILA Premises. Dr Maryam Al Dhain, Member of Parliament Southern Governorate & Vice Chairwoman of the Foreign Affairs, Defence and National Security Committee & Mr Yusuf Lori, the Director of Information and Follow- ups, Central Governorate both inaugurated print version of the Newsletter along with Mr Boban Thomas, the Chairman and Managing Director of BOBSCO who inaugurated the digital version along with Hon President, Ms Kiran Mangle.

Hon. President of ILA , Ms Kiran Mangle shared her valuable insights and also set a powerful and promising vision for the future of ILA connect newsletter and ILA as a whole. She appreciated the efforts put in by editors of ILA Connect Ms Anjali Gupta, Ms Anupam Kinger and Ms Amrit Lamba. ILA Connect will serve as a multifaceted platform, offering valuable content in areas such as finance, craft, art, and culture. It will promote our sponsors and acknowledge the accomplishments of members and their children, featuring sections that highlight the work of past committees.

Additionally, the newsletter will provide information about upcoming events, advertisements, educational resources, skill development opportunities aimed at empowering women and social outreach engagements.

The editors of ILA connect- Ms Anupam Kinger and Ms Anjali Gupta shared an inspiring story in their interactive speech.

The event was followed by the ILA new members’ orientation program wherein new members were informed about ILA, executive members and their roles, its subcommittees and about the past events conducted and the upcoming events.

Indian Ladies Association is registered under the Ministry of Social Development since 1984 as a charitable organisation. With the motto ‘Service before Self’, today the ILA is one of the most renowned high-profile formal ladies’ groups in Bahrain. ILA shall be hosting the iconic Dandiya on 20th Sept 2024 at Crowne Plaza.