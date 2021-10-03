ILA launches second round of speak easy english classes

Listen to this article now

The second round of the much awaited and most popular community outreach program of the Indian Ladies Association is ready to roll out. The Speakeasy program, a two month course for spoken English is set to begin in the second week of October. This is the first time that a back to back course has been organised, in response to requests from a large number of people who would like to take advantage of this kind of low charging unique course.

- Advertisement -

The first course, an online one, had been successfully completed in August. The Speakeasy is a two month long course for low income earners. It teaches conversational English to those who lack this skill and find it difficult to communicate their ideas effectively and find themselves at an unfair disadvantage. Since English is the international language of business communication through which the world views and comprehends ideas, the Indian Ladies Association recognized a need to empower those who lacked and hence lagged behind due to effective communication.

Any individual who has a very basic knowledge of English can join this course. It is mainly designed for working people who need to sharpen their English language skills to improve their work experience and opportunities.The faculty consists of highly qualified and experienced teachers who are adept at dealing with classroom as well as online teaching.

The course has been especially designed to cover all aspects of daily conversation challenges. It helps to bring the students to a comfortable level of proficiency in English. The course content is posted to the students before every class so that they are ready and hence more responsive.

A nominal fee of only BD 5 is used to cover the incidental charges. Admission forms are available on the ILA website.Filled out forms can be either uploaded on the website or can be sent on Whatsapp to the numbers provided in the posters and forms.

The last date of registration is 10th October. This is a perfect forum where the ILA acts as a bridge between those who have a love of learning, those who have a love for teaching and those who want to bring the two together!