ILA organize Healthy Cake Bake Sale

In the holy month of Ramadan, Indian ladies association organized a Healthy Cake Bake Sale Campaign with bakers all over Bahrain to raise funds for SNEHA Recreation Center.

- Advertisement -

ILA express our thanks and deepest gratitude to the generous sponsors: Let Them Eat Cake and Green Beets and to the kind hearted bakers Ekta Sethi, Gehna Purohit, Kavitha, Pia Banerjee D’souza, Amrita darshan Bhatia, Manjula Akula, Anuradha Vemuri for their time and efforts to make this campaign a big success. We are also grateful to Megamart and Awal Dairy for sponsoring some of their ingredients for our bakers.

Ms. Ekta Sethi handing over the cheque to ILA Hon President Ms. Nisha Ranjgarajan in presence of Hon Vice President Ms. Anjali Gupta and Hon General Secretary Ms. Shipra Dhir Passi at ILA Premises along with pictures of the 7 home bakers.