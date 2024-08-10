ILA Organizes Events on Legal and Health Topics

- Advertisement -

Indian Ladies Association organized two events on 5th August at ILA Premises. Adv V K Thomas, an Indian legal consultant in the Kingdom of Bahrain, based on the inheritance law applicable in Bahrain for Expatriates. Followed by the inspiring speech of Hon. President, Ms Kiran Mangle. Adv V K Thomas shared the insight of regulations with regards to non Bahraini & Expats. It was an interactive session which covered cruical topics like wills, legal heirs, bank account operation (single or joint), estate of the deceased(movable or immovable property/ real estate) and the court procedures. The ILA Members had many queries which were addressed by Adv. Thomas.

The second event was a workshop conducted by Dr. Syed Meher, Country Manager and assisted by Mr. Syed Adnan of ACM Pharma. Dr. Mehar provided an insightful discussion on hairloss treatment. He covered the various causes of hair fall, including genetics, stress, dietary deficiencies, and hormonal imbalances, and emphasized preventive measures such as a balanced diet and proper hair care routines. Dr. Meher introduced the latest advancements in medical treatments, including topical solutions, oral medications, and minimally invasive procedures, highlighting ACM Pharma’s innovative products The session concluded with an interactive Q&A, where Dr. Meher addressed attendees’ concerns with personalized advice and recommendations.

Indian Ladies Association has been registered under the Ministry of Social Development since 1984 as a charitable organization . With the motto ‘Service before Self’, today the ILA is one of the most renowned high-profile formal ladies’ groups in Bahrain. ILA shall be hosting the iconic Dandiya on 20th Sept 2024 at Crowne Plaza.