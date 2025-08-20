ILA Quiz unites community in Bahrain

The Indian Ladies Association (ILA), Bahrain, successfully hosted its much-anticipated event, India78 Unplugged – The ILA Quiz 2025 at Epix Cinema Dana Mall, marking an evening of intellect, culture, and community spirit.

The quiz brought together corporate teams, community participants, and quiz enthusiasts, creating an engaging platform that highlighted India’s heritage, history, and achievements. The evening witnessed an atmosphere of enthusiasm, camaraderie, and healthy competition, making it a truly memorable occasion.

ILA President, Smitha Jensen, extended her gratitude to all those who contributed to the success of the event. “The ILA Quiz 2025 was not only a celebration of knowledge but also of unity and shared experiences. We are deeply grateful to our participants, sponsors, ILA members, and the executive committee for their unwavering support and dedication in making this event outstanding,” she said.

Winners were felicitated with attractive prizes, as First prize $1000, Second prize $500, Third prize $250 respectively and participants were applauded for their spirited involvement. The event concluded on a high note, reinforcing ILA’s commitment to fostering cultural, educational, and social initiatives in Bahrain.

The India78 Unplugged 2025 will be remembered as a shining example of collaboration, knowledge-sharing, and community engagement.