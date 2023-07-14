ILA runs the “Speak Easy” classes

- Advertisement -

Indian Ladies Association is once again proud and excited to announce the commencement of the much awaited and very popular program, the “Speak Easy” Classes. ILA runs spoken English classes for low income group workers in order to empower them to gain proficiency in the English language and add to their personality development.

This program was started 26 years back, and it has proven to be a very successful program helping thousands of aspirational workers to better their station and status, thereby enhancing their job prospects. Fully trained teachers who have a passion for teaching anyone who is willing to learn, take up the responsibility.

Classes are held twice a week, and the entire program is concluded in two months. Students with basic proficiency in English and a minimum qualification of a Senior School Certificate are eligible to be admitted after a very comfortable interview. A nominal fee is charged for the entire programme. All the reading materials are provided. At the end of the programme, a graduation ceremony is held where the proud and empowered students are handed their certificates of completion. Equipped with the knowledge, these students know that their job prospects would improve vastly and that they would be able to make serious headway in their chosen professions. It translates into promotions, better jobs, and increased remuneration.

The Speak Easy program not only touches an individual but also tries to impact the entire family.