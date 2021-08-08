ILA Speakeasy Valediction Ceremony

Listen to this article now

Glimpse of the Indian Ladies Association’s glorious moments on the successful accomplishment of two-month course in spoken English (batch-1),conducted by speakeasy subcommittee.The valediction ceremony for the student’s achievement was held on 6th August, at the ILA premises.

- Advertisement -

The Ceremony was attended by chief guests, Dr. Babu Ramachandran, physician at AMH, chairman Indian community relief fund and Mrs. Raji Unnikrishnan, senior journalist at GDN along with past presidents, Mrs. Reena Sreedhar, Mrs. Nivedita Dutta.















