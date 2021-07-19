ILA starts BEAT THE HEAT campaign

Listen to this article now

Indian Ladies Association (ILA) started its two months long, first of a kind initiative “BEAT THE HEAT’’ Campaign. The first event of the campaign was held on Thursday, 15th July.

The aim is to reach out to workers at construction sites at different locations in Bahrain.





Supported by Megamart, our members, ILA distributed boxes containing water bottle, fruit, juice, vada pav, cup of Ice Cream, and small packet of nuts to 80 construction site workers.



