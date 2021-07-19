Monday, July 19, 2021
More

    ILA starts BEAT THE HEAT campaign

    Listen to this article now

    Indian Ladies Association (ILA) started its two months long, first of a kind initiative “BEAT THE HEAT’’ Campaign. The first event of the campaign was held on Thursday, 15th July.

    - Advertisement -

    The aim is to  reach out to workers at construction sites at different locations in Bahrain.

    Supported by Megamart, our members, ILA distributed boxes containing water bottle, fruit, juice, vada pav, cup of Ice Cream, and small packet of nuts to 80 construction site workers.

    - Advertisement -
    Previous articleGulf Air Operates 80% of Pre-Pandemic Destinations
    Next articleNational Committee for Geospatial Information Governance Discusses Government Initiatives at 3rd Meeting

    RELATED ARTICLES

    MOST READ

    © GO ALIVE MEDIA