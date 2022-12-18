illycaffè launches at The Courtyard Riffa

- Advertisement -

Bringing the world’s best coffee experience to the Kingdom, illycaffè has launched its latest outlet at The Couryard Riffa. In attendance at the event were VIPs, guests and members of the media.

The launch of the flagship cafe in Riffa marks the second outlet for the illy brand in the Kingdom. The dine-in style cafe accommodates up to 70 guests with spacious and tastefully-trimmed amenities. Its centralized location within Riffa and the proximity to key residential areas makes illycaffè’s new outlet the perfect destination for family, friends and business.

The cornerstone of illycaffè is its bespoke coffee experience delivered through a range of hot and cold brews designed in accordance with illy’s international standards.

Speaking at the occasion, Director of Almoayed Investments, Abdulrahman Almoayed said, “We are excited to bring illycaffè closer to the people residing in Riffa. As we understand from the inception of the first store at the Bahrain City Center, there has been a lot of interest among coffee lovers in illy’s offerings and understand the quality it represents. illycaffè has built a world of experience, taste, science and art around the pleasure of a perfect cup of coffee and we constantly strive for new people to experience this.”

The world of illy also includes coffee machines designed for personal and commercial applications, designer cups through the illy Art collection, accessories, as well as the illycaffè – authentic Italian coffee shops that share the culture of quality coffee in Italy and around the world.