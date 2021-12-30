Improving Fire safety measures in coordination with Bahrain Civil Defense

Listen to this article now

In coordination with Bahrain Civil Defense, Ramada Hotel and Suites by Wyndham, Amwaj Islands and Wyndham Garden Manama, Juffair had successfully conducted a fire evacuation drill during the past week at both their premises.

The warning alarm rang in the hotels, following which all employees left the main buildings to designated emergency assembly points, after receiving guidelines from the safety and security staff at each hotel along with Bahrain Civil Defense team.

Both hotel’s management expressed their gratitude towards the application of the evacuation in a record time of 5 minutes, which indicates the understanding among various departments and employees of teamwork and awareness extent to take the necessary procedures in managing the crises.