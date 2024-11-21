IMTA Launches BAIC in Bahrain

- Advertisement -

International Motor Trading Agency (IMTA), a leading automobile distributor in Bahrain, announced the launch of BAIC, a renowned Chinese automotive brand, marking a new era in the Kingdom’s automotive landscape.

Starting Tuesday, November 12, 2024, BAIC’s impressive lineup of vehicles became available at the new showroom located in Tubli.

BAIC, a brand synonymous with quality, innovation, and reliability, has established a strong presence in the global automotive industry. With a rich heritage and a commitment to technological advancement, BAIC offers a diverse range of vehicles to suit every lifestyle, from urban commuters to adventurous off-road enthusiasts.

IMTA will introduce a variety of BAIC models to the Bahraini market, including:

• Sedan: U5 Plus

• SUVs: X35, X55, X7.

• Off-road vehicles: BJ40 (4-door & 2-door options), BJ60 (5-seater & 7-Seater options), BJ80 (A true off roader) & All New BJ30.

Each model is designed to deliver exceptional performance, advanced safety features, and stylish design. The off-road lineup, featuring powerful and versatile models like the BJ40, BJ60, and BJ80 is crafted to conquer Bahrain’s diverse terrains, from city streets to desert landscapes.

We are thrilled to introduce BAIC to the Bahraini market,” said IMTA President Suzan Salman Kanoo. “BAIC’s commitment to innovation and quality aligns perfectly with our vision of providing our customers with the best automotive solutions. We are confident that BAIC will captivate the hearts of Bahraini consumers with its stylish designs, advanced technology, and exceptional performance.”

BAIC’s fresh entry into Bahrain marks a significant milestone, bringing cutting-edge technology and sustainable mobility solutions to the region. The brand aims to redefine the driving experience by integrating safety, comfort, and intelligence into every vehicle.

“BAIC is committed to creating smarter vehicles that prioritise safety, comfort, and intelligence,” said BAIC Intl. GCC Region Director Mr. Liu Mengze. “We are excited to partner with IMTA to bring our innovative products to the Bahraini market and contribute to the country’s growing automotive sector.”

On the launch, IMTA Vice President, Mr. K.N. Singh commented, “As Vice President of IMTA, I am thrilled to introduce BAIC to Bahrain, a brand that seamlessly combines innovation, quality, and affordability. With a skillful team dedicated to customer satisfaction, and models crafted for both urban and off-road adventures, BAIC offers discerning motorists a reliable and versatile choice. We’re excited to empower Bahrain’s drivers with vehicles that not only excel on the city streets but also deliver exceptional performance in off-road conditions, reflecting our commitment to a unique and enriching automotive experience.”

Founded in 1958, Beijing Automotive Industry Corporation (BAIC) has grown significantly through strategic partnerships and technological advancements. Key milestones include developing China’s first sedan, producing the iconic BJ212 off-road vehicle, and forming joint ventures with global giants like Hyundai and Daimler.

BAIC has garnered numerous awards for its innovative technologies, efficient powertrains, advanced safety features, and commitment to sustainable practices. The company has achieved significant financial success, ranking 193 on the Fortune Global 500 list and holding a substantial stake in Mercedes-Benz.

With a strong global presence, BAIC operates in 49 countries and regions, with 10 overseas factories and 177 sales networks. Strategic partnerships with Daimler and Hyundai have further solidified BAIC’s position as a leading automotive company, allowing it to access cutting-edge technology, expand its product range, and enhance its global competitiveness.

The company’s approach emphasizes creating smarter, eco-friendly vehicles that seamlessly integrate people, vehicles, and the environment. This forward-thinking strategy ensures that BAIC remains at the forefront of automotive development, contributing to a sustainable and connected future.

For more details, visit the BAIC showroom in Tubli or contact via WhatsApp or call at 17875801.