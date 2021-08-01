In a Minor Accident that’s Mutually Resolved? Use the eTraffic App!

Listen to this article now

Minor traffic accidents can be a major headache for everybody involved, including those not part of the accident who get stuck in the traffic jam that happens. This is now largely a thing of the past with new procedures announced for handling mutually resolved minor accidents, including a range of convenient services available via the eTraffic app.

Provided by the General Directorate of Traffic (GDT), in cooperation with the Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) and the Bahrain Insurance Association, the new services are available to the eTraffic app users round-the-clock and throughout the week. These include a ‘Report Traffic Accidents’ function which allows citizens, residents, and visitors from the GCC to alert insurance companies about minor accidents; ‘View Reported Traffic Accidents’ which provides details of all reported accidents; ‘Traffic Accident Acknowledgment’ which allows the driver who caused the accident to admit fault; and ‘Insurance Companies Locator’ which contains information on insurance companies, their locations, and contact details. There will also be no need for the public to have traffic reports issued nor to have to pay for them if there is mutual agreement between the two parties.

When minor an accident happens, insure the flow of the traffic. To use the new services, parties to a simple traffic accident must report it via the eTraffic app or by filling in an electronic form. Certain requirements must be met. All parties must mutually agree to report the accident via the app or electronic form. There should be no injuries, and if the affected driver was the one reporting the accident, then the other driver must admit fault by using the app’s ‘Traffic Accident Acknowledgment’ service. If the driver at fault is the one reporting the accident, then this will be accepted as an admission of fault. All parties must then head to the insurance company responsible for the vehicle of the driver at fault within 48 hours.

For more information, please visit the National Portal, bahrain.bh. For inquiries, visit the National Suggestions and Complaints System, Tawasul available via bahrain.bh/tawasul, download the Tawasul app from the eGovernment Apps Store bahrain.bh/apps, or call the Government Services Contact Center on 80008001. To receive updates on the latest news and developments, follow the iGA’s social media channels @iGAbahrain.