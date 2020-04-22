Wednesday, April 22, 2020
Batelco sponsors Al Sariya
Mikkel Vinter - Batelco Chief Executive Officer

In Collaboration with Bahrain Olympic Committee, Batelco Sponsors ‘Al Sariya’ Ramadan Quiz Show

Batelco has announced the signing of a sponsorship agreement with the Bahrain Olympic Committee, under which the company will sponsor ‘Al Sariya’ quiz show, which will offer valuable cash prizes.

The ‘Al Sariya’ quiz show is in line with the vision of His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, representative of His Majesty the King for Humanitarian Affairs and Youth Affairs, National Security Adviser and Chairman of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports, to celebrate Bahrain’s heritage in all its forms. The programme will run on Bahrain TV for the whole month of Ramadan, and will continue until the third day of Eid Al-Fitr.

On the occasion, Batelco Chief Executive Officer Mikkel Vinter said: “It is our pleasure to be the official sponsor of ‘Al Sariya’ quiz show, which will highlight the heritage and history of the Kingdom of Bahrain. As a national company, we aim to support programmes and events that contribute to educating the community about Bahrain’s history and raising cultural awareness for the younger generations in an interesting and enjoyable way. We wish the organisers the best of luck and success with the quiz show.”

Bahrain Olympic Committee General Secretary Mohammed Hassan Al-Nusuf said: “In response to the directives of His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, representative of His Majesty the King for Humanitarian Affairs and Youth Affairs, National Security Adviser and Chairman of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports to celebrate Bahrain’s history and spread the values and principles of our diverse national heritage in all its forms, Bahrain Olympic Committee is pleased to cooperate with Batelco, which has an effective social partnership with the community in supporting activities for Bahraini society. We are also pleased to present the quiz show for the first time, which has evolved from the popular event at the Heritage Village, as it aims to strengthen the authentic Bahraini identity and enrich the knowledge of the youth about their heritage and the history of their ancestors. We hope the audience enjoys watching the show and its surprises.”

The ‘Al Sariya’ quiz show aims to spread awareness about the heritage and history of the Kingdom of Bahrain through highlighting traditional Bahraini occupations, popular proverbs, heritage monuments, in addition to the history of the royal family. The programme will also remind people about the old Bahraini vocabulary.

