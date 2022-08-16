“India Utsav” festival at LuLu Hypermarket

Indian Ambassador to Bahrain, Mr. Piyush Srivastava inaugurated the grand LuLu Hypermarket “INDIA UTSAV” at the Galleria Mall yesterday. He was received by Lulu Hypermarket’s Regional Director, Mr. Mohammed Kaleem and Senior Management.
The much-awaited “India Utsav” festival which commemorates the 76th Indian Independence Day, is a much-loved annual immersive shopping festival celebrating Indian Independence Day with promotions on a wide range of Indian food products, agricultural products, trendy high-street fashion as well as a curated collection of designer wear that is perfect for festivals and weddings.
As always, the “India Utsav” will underscore the three Cs which energise LuLu’s India perspective: commerce, cuisine (and food security) and culture. Yesterday’s opening ceremony also included courses dances by Indian children representing different states of India. The festival will run till August 24 in all lulu outlets and in Online portal (E-com) as well also it features food promotions of India’s best regional cuisine, super deals on all Indian products and fashionwear.
“We at Lulu are proud to present India Utsav to our shoppers,” Mr. Kaleem said, “On the occasion of the 75th Independence Day, I am pleased to underscore the Group’s continued commitment to stronger economic ties between India and Bahrain.”