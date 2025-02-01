Indian Community in Bahrain Celebrates 76th Republic Day

The Indian community in Bahrain marked India’s 76th Republic Day with great enthusiasm and patriotic fervor. A grand ceremony was held at the Indian Embassy in Seef District yesterday, where Ambassador Vinod Jacob hoisted the national flag, paying tribute to India’s rich democratic legacy.

The event was attended by prominent members of the Indian diaspora, embassy officials, and representatives from various Indian associations in Bahrain. As the tricolor unfurled, the gathering sang the Indian national anthem, followed by a reading of the President of India’s Republic Day message.

In his address, Ambassador Jacob highlighted the strong bilateral ties between India and Bahrain, emphasizing the contributions of the Indian expatriate community in strengthening relations between the two nations. He also reflected on India’s progress and commitment to democratic values, innovation, and global partnerships.

Cultural performances showcasing India’s diverse heritage added to the patriotic spirit of the occasion. The celebrations concluded with a community gathering where attendees exchanged greetings and reaffirmed their commitment to fostering unity and cooperation between India and Bahrain.