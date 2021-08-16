Monday, August 16, 2021
    Indian Ladies Association 75th Independence Day Celebration

    Sneha Recreation Centre run by Indian Ladies Association are delighted and proud to be a part of the 75th Independence Day Celebration held at the Indian Embassy with H.E. Piyush Shrivastava, the Indian Ambassador to Bahrain and with our ILA Patron Mrs Monika Srivastava.

    Handmade Tricolor Diyas, Envelopes and Book Marks were presented to them.

    Later in the morning, ILA also celebrated the 75th Independence Day with workers at a construction site in Juffair where we all stood together and sang the National Anthem and distributed snack boxes with ice cream to all the workers under the third “Beat the Heat” Campaign.

