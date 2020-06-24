Wednesday, June 24, 2020
International Yoga Day

Indian Ladies Association celebrated the 6th International Yoga Day

Indian Ladies Association celebrated the 6th International Yoga Day through an online yoga event “Ek Saath…International Yoga Day”. Around 50 yoga enthusiasts attended the event.

Few of the lady members from the Art of Living community joined the ILA members for the session.

QCI certified and Art of Living happiness Instructor Ms. Shilpa Abhyankar gave a session on sookshma yoga, various yoga postures, pranayama and deep meditation.

International Yoga Day

ILA excom member and Yoga Instructor Ms. Neelam Gupta gave a session on warm up exercises and variations of Surya Namaskar at the beginning of the session.

About Indian Ladies Association

The Indian Ladies Association widely known as ILA has been a much-admired part of the fabric of life in Bahrain. ILA was founded by Late Mrs. Leela Jashanmal and a few enterprising ladies in 1956. ILA has always been committed to serving the community. This commitment is best expressed in it’s motto “SERVICE BEFORE SELF”. Wherever and whenever a helping hand is needed, either in Bahrain, or even far from Bahrain’s shores, the members of ILA are in the forefront volunteering and raising funds. Whether it is through shows or showcasing the best of India and the world’s cultural heritage, ILA’s impeccable style, efficiency and the numbers of good causes that it has supported have made this organization a well-respected edifice in Bahrain’s cultural and socialscene.

Indian Ladies Association celebrated the 6th International Yoga Day

