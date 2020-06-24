Indian Ladies Association celebrated the 6th International Yoga Day through an online yoga event “Ek Saath…International Yoga Day”. Around 50 yoga enthusiasts attended the event.

Few of the lady members from the Art of Living community joined the ILA members for the session.

QCI certified and Art of Living happiness Instructor Ms. Shilpa Abhyankar gave a session on sookshma yoga, various yoga postures, pranayama and deep meditation.

ILA excom member and Yoga Instructor Ms. Neelam Gupta gave a session on warm up exercises and variations of Surya Namaskar at the beginning of the session.

About Indian Ladies Association