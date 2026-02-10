Indian Ladies Association Celebrates Annual Day 2026

The Indian Ladies Association (ILA), one of Bahrain’s most respected and longest-serving women’s organizations, celebrated its Annual Day on 5th February 2026 at Crowne Plaza, marking the commencement of its 70th year with elegance, nostalgia, and vibrant community spirit. The evening’s theme, “Bollywood Vintage Night,” paid tribute to the timeless charm of classic Indian cinema.



The programme was gracefully anchored by Ms. Rekha Utam, whose poised and engaging emceeing ensured a seamless and lively flow throughout the evening.



The event was honoured by the presence of Ms. Betsy Mathaison ,Guest of Honour, who addressed the gathering and appreciated ILA’s seven decades of dedicated service to the community.



A significant highlight of the evening was the Presidential Address by Ms. Smita Jensen, who underscored the essence of sisterhood as the very foundation of ILA—a bond that has remained unbroken since 1956 and continues to grow stronger across generations. As ILA steps into its Platinum Jubilee year, she spoke passionately about celebrating joy, unity, and togetherness, while reaffirming ILA’s commitment to inclusivity, meaningful initiatives, and vibrant events that enrich members’ lives. She emphasized that the journey ahead would be possible only through the continued support, participation, and enthusiasm of its members, who are the true custodians of ILA’s enduring legacy.





One of the most unique and widely appreciated moments was the Bollywood-style introduction of the newly elected Executive Committee. Members made a retro-themed entry to classic Bollywood melodies, creatively aligning with the theme and drawing enthusiastic applause.



This was followed by the formal induction and oath-taking ceremony, which was administered by Ms. Meera Ravi. The solemn yet powerful oath was deeply appreciated by the audience for its dignity and sense of purpose. In a distinctive and symbolic gesture, respected entrepreneurs and community leaders from Bahrain, actively serving the community, were invited on stage to pin each Executive Committee member, reinforcing unity, trust, and collective leadership.



During the ceremony, mementos were presented to Subcommittee Coordinators in recognition of their dedicated service throughout the year. Special appreciation was also extended to those who contributed significantly to the successful organisation of the Dandiya celebrations, acknowledging their hard work and commitment. In addition, Sneha and Sneha Coordinators were formally recognised for their compassionate efforts and continued service to community welfare initiatives.



Adding an emotional and celebratory touch to the evening, all ILA members came together on stage to cut the cake, commemorating 70 years of ILA’s enduring sisterhood, unity, and service to the community.



The evening concluded with cultural performances, live music, and dinner. The programme formally closed with a Vote of Thanks delivered by Sarmistha Dey, Honorary General Secretary, expressing heartfelt gratitude to the guests, members, sponsors, volunteers, and all those who contributed to the success of the event.