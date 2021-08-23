Indian Ladies Association celebrates Raksha Bandhan

Listen to this article now

On the eve of Rasksha bandhan, 22nd August, The Indian ladies Association celebrated the auspicious festival by tying handmade rakhis on the wrist of 30 workers at Cordial construction labor Camp Zinj, who are away from their motherland.

Symbolizing a bonding between brothers and sisters and a sense of protection, caring for each other, under iLA’s two month long first of its kind Initiative 4th “ beat the heat “ campaign, where we aim to reach out to workers at construction sites at different locations in Bahrain.

Supported by Megamart, our members, ILA distributed boxes containing water bottle, fruit, juice, vada pav, cup of Ice Cream, and small packet of nuts to the workers.