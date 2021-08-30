Monday, August 30, 2021
More
    ILA ends Beat the Heat Campaign

    Indian Ladies Association ends Beat the Heat Campaign

    Listen to this article now

    The last distribution of the Indian Ladies Association’s Beat the Heat campaign was held on 28th august to 160 workers at a worksite in juffair.

    - Advertisement -

    The Beat the Heat campaign’s goal is to bring some moments of joy while at work during the peak summer months of july and august.  

    Snack box containing juice, mixed nuts, vada pav, water, biscuits and ice creams were distributed all throughout these two months at various worksites in Bahrain.

    - Advertisement -
    Previous articleIn Muharraq, Pavilion of the Kingdom of Bahrain at the 17th International Architecture Exhibition – La Biennale diVenezia
    Next articleBACA President inaugurates Bahrain’s pavilion at Venice Architecture Biennale 2021

    RELATED ARTICLES

    MOST READ

    © GO ALIVE MEDIA