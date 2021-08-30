Indian Ladies Association ends Beat the Heat Campaign

Listen to this article now

The last distribution of the Indian Ladies Association’s Beat the Heat campaign was held on 28th august to 160 workers at a worksite in juffair.

The Beat the Heat campaign’s goal is to bring some moments of joy while at work during the peak summer months of july and august.

Snack box containing juice, mixed nuts, vada pav, water, biscuits and ice creams were distributed all throughout these two months at various worksites in Bahrain.