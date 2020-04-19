Sunday, April 19, 2020
Indian radio Station FM104.2 Re-Launched for COVID-19 awareness

Indian radio Station FM 104.2 Re-Launched for COVID-19 awareness

The popular Indian radio station FM 104.2 targeting non-Arabic speaking expatriates was re-launched in the Kingdom of Bahrain as part of national efforts to combat the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

As per the government directives, Go Alive Media House enabled the first live program of Radio FM 104.2 on, April 17th at 10 am.

FM 104.2 will focus on creating awareness and update the listeners with authentic information on COVID-19 in various languages-Bangla, Nepali, Tamil, Urdu, Hindi and Malayalam.

Supreme Council for Health (SCH) President, Head of the National Taskforce for Combating COVID-19 , Lieutenant-General Dr. Shaikh Mohammed bin Abdulla Al-Khalifa

Supreme Council for Health (SCH) President, Head of the National Taskforce for Combating COVID-19 , Lieutenant-General Dr. Shaikh Mohammed bin Abdulla Al-Khalifa hailed the cooperation of all parties to speed up the launch of the radio.

He stressed resolve top continue the national campaign to pandemic and enhance public awareness about the official precautionary measures and instructions.

He commended the planned radio which will reach out to non-Arabic speaking residents to update them and precautionary measures and raise their awareness.

Lt.Gen. Dr. Shaikh Mohammed bin Abdulla Al-Khalifa extended thanks particularly to the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Finance and National Economy and the Ministry of Information Affairs for their efforts to launch the radio station.

Official entities including the Health Ministry and the Labour and Social Development Ministry  are promoting the radio announcement on their social media platforms.

Previous articleHH Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa: Coordination Committee will continue implementing development projects
Next articleFirst batch of laptops donated by Southern Governor handed over to MKF

RELATED ARTICLES

Inside Bahrain

Al Fateh Mosque to re-open for Friday prayers, but only for imam and five worshippers: Islamic Affairs Minister

Al Fateh Mosque will be re-opened for Friday prayers, but only the imam and five people will perform the prayers, the Minister of Justice,...
Read more
Inside Bahrain

HH Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa: Coordination Committee will continue implementing development projects

HH Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, First Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports (SCYS) and Bahrain Olympic Committee President, has valued the...
Read more
Inside Bahrain

New Radio Station launched

An Indian Radio Station targeting non-Arabic speaking expatriates has been launched in Bahrain as part of the national efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic....
Read more
Inside Bahrain

SCH President hails Indian radio launch

An Indian radio station targeting non-Arabic speaking expatriates will be launched in the Kingdom of Bahrain as part of national efforts to combat the...
Read more
Inside Bahrain

Royal Humanitarian Foundation launches online donation platform in support of efforts to mitigate spread of COVID-19

As part of the national efforts led by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander and...
Read more
Inside Bahrain

HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Donates BD1m to National Campaign Against Coronavirus

In line with HM King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa's instructions and the endeavour of the Cabinet, chaired by HRH Prince Khalifa bin Salman...
Read more

MOST READ

New Radio Station launched

Inside Bahrain
An Indian Radio Station targeting non-Arabic speaking expatriates has been launched in Bahrain as part of the national efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic....
Read more
PR This Week

Health Ministry participates in Arab League’s remote meeting with Chinese COVID-19 experts

Consultant in infectious diseases, Geriatrics and internal medicine at Salmaniya Medical Complex, Dr. Jameela Al-Salman, and Chief of the Disease Control Section at the...
PR This Week

“Together for Bahrain’s Safety” supports families in Bahrain

More Bahraini families supported by women have so far received benefit from a campaign themed “Together for Bahrain’s Safety”, which was launched last week. The...
Inside Bahrain

Indian radio Station FM 104.2 Re-Launched for COVID-19 awareness

The popular Indian radio station FM 104.2 targeting non-Arabic speaking expatriates was re-launched in the Kingdom of Bahrain as part of national efforts to...
Inside Bahrain

HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Donates BD1m to National Campaign Against Coronavirus

In line with HM King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa's instructions and the endeavour of the Cabinet, chaired by HRH Prince Khalifa bin Salman...
Inside Bahrain

Al Fateh Mosque to re-open for Friday prayers, but only for imam and five worshippers: Islamic Affairs Minister

Al Fateh Mosque will be re-opened for Friday prayers, but only the imam and five people will perform the prayers, the Minister of Justice,...
Inside Bahrain

A True Philanthropist

Varghese Kurian, Indian businessman and Chairman of Al Namal and VKL Group of Companies has stepped in assistance during the Kingdom's combat against COVID-19...
Inside Bahrain

The National Taskforce for Combating COVID-19 highlights the importance of following social distancing guidelines

The National Taskforce for Combating the Coronavirus (COVID-19) highlights the importance of following social distancing guidelines The National Taskforce for Combating the Coronavirus (COVID-19) held...
PR This Week

Ministry of Health launches a COVID-19 drive-through testing centre

The Minister of Health, HE Faeqa Saeed Al-Saleh, launched a drive-through COVID-19 testing centre at the Bahrain International Exhibition and Convention Centre. HE Al Saleh...
Entrepreneurial Journey

Trust the Wife and Live a Happy Life by Dhananjay Mahadev Datar

I have seen a number of rich people who are lonely and have a disturbed family life. But they themselves are responsible for their...
Sports This Week

Bahrain to decide future of suspended national sports competitions on July 1

Bahrain will decide on July 1 whether to resume its national sports competitions or cancel them. The decisions will take into considerations the positions of...
PR This Week

Gulf Air Introduces its ‘Golden Principles’ for Health and Safety of Passengers and Crew

Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, in response to the global outbreak of the Novel Coronavirus COVID-19 has introduced a...
Inside Bahrain

HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Undergoes Periodic Coronavirus Test and Hails Medical Teams’ Noble Efforts

HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, His Majesty the King’s Representative for Charity Works and Youth Affairs, National Security Advisor, President of the...
PR This Week

Rotary Clubs of Bahrain Jointly Distributes laptops

The Rotary Clubs of Bahrain and the Rotaract Club have launched an initiative that aims to collect new devices or second hand in order...
PR This Week

Caribou Coffee and Fuddruckers Appreciates Bahrain’s Efforts in Tackling the Pandemic

As the world battles the COVID-19 pandemic, the government offices in Bahrain are working round the clock reaching out to every resident in Bahrain...
© GO ALIVE MEDIA
MORE STORIES
Al Fateh Mosque Re-open Fridays

Al Fateh Mosque to re-open for Friday prayers, but only for...

AGU participates in key conference

AGU participates in key conference

Samsung’s smartwatches get a hand-washing reminder and timer app

Samsung’s smartwatches get a hand-washing reminder and timer app

BIPA Blog Showcases eTraining Opportunities for Government Employees

BIPA Blog Showcases eTraining Opportunities for Government Employees