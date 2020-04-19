Indian radio Station FM 104.2 Re-Launched for COVID-19 awareness

The popular Indian radio station FM 104.2 targeting non-Arabic speaking expatriates was re-launched in the Kingdom of Bahrain as part of national efforts to combat the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

As per the government directives, Go Alive Media House enabled the first live program of Radio FM 104.2 on, April 17th at 10 am.

FM 104.2 will focus on creating awareness and update the listeners with authentic information on COVID-19 in various languages-Bangla, Nepali, Tamil, Urdu, Hindi and Malayalam.

Supreme Council for Health (SCH) President, Head of the National Taskforce for Combating COVID-19 , Lieutenant-General Dr. Shaikh Mohammed bin Abdulla Al-Khalifa hailed the cooperation of all parties to speed up the launch of the radio.

He stressed resolve top continue the national campaign to pandemic and enhance public awareness about the official precautionary measures and instructions.

He commended the planned radio which will reach out to non-Arabic speaking residents to update them and precautionary measures and raise their awareness.

Lt.Gen. Dr. Shaikh Mohammed bin Abdulla Al-Khalifa extended thanks particularly to the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Finance and National Economy and the Ministry of Information Affairs for their efforts to launch the radio station.

Official entities including the Health Ministry and the Labour and Social Development Ministry are promoting the radio announcement on their social media platforms.