Indian School, Bahrain Celebrates 75 Years with Spectacular Cultural Fest

The Indian School, Bahrain (ISB) launched its Annual Cultural Fair with a vibrant ceremony on Thursday, January 15, 2026, marking a major highlight of its year-long Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Presented by Star Vision Events, the campus was transformed into a hub of colour, music, and festivity.

His Excellency Osama Bin Saleh Al Alawi, Minister of Social Development, graced the event as the chief guest. In his address, the Minister commended the institution’s legacy. “The Indian School marks a significant milestone in fostering a rich educational and cultural environment while shaping brighter futures,” he stated. He highlighted that the school, rooted in shared values and social harmony, reflected the deep ties of the Indian community with Bahrain and stood as a model institution inspiring future generations.

The ceremony was attended by a distinguished gathering, including Zeyad Adel Darwish, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Social Development, senior ministry officials, traffic directorate officers, and leaders from the educational sector. The ISB was represented by its Hon. Chairman Adv. Binu Mannil Varughese, Hon. Secretary V. Rajapandian, Principal V. R Palaniswamy, Fair General Convener R. Ramesh, and numerous board members and committee advisors.

In his speech, Chairman Adv. Binu Mannil Varughese reflected on the school’s 75-year journey of “academic excellence, cultural harmony, and social responsibility.” He extended gratitude to the Bahraini leadership, parents, and the wider community for their enduring support in shaping generations of global citizens.

The inauguration began solemnly with the national anthems of India and Bahrain, a recitation from the Holy Quran, and the school prayer, followed by a welcome address by Principal Palaniswamy.

A special felicitation was extended to prominent businessman and philanthropist Pambavasan Nair, a former ISB parent, who was honoured for recently receiving the Dr. Mangalam Swaminathan National Excellence Award 2025 for his humanitarian work. In his acceptance speech, Nair shared fond memories of his association with the school.

Following the official proceedings, students captivated the audience with a series of vibrant cultural performances, showcasing the diverse talent nurtured at ISB. Hon. Secretary V. Rajapandian delivered the vote of thanks.

Poised to be the largest fair in the school’s history, the two-day event was meticulously planned by dedicated committees to ensure a seamless experience for the thousands of expected visitors. Proceeds were earmarked for student welfare and staff support programmes.

The first evening concluded with a live concert by acclaimed musician Stephen Devassy and his team. The festivities were scheduled to continue on Friday with more student performances and a musical night led by playback singer Rupali Jagga.

Adding to the public excitement was a major raffle draw, featuring a brand-new MG ZS car as the first prize, sponsored by Zayani Motors. The draw was set to be conducted online on January 26, in accordance with ministry guidelines.

The fair stood as a signature event of ISB’s Platinum Jubilee, symbolising 75 years of educational service, cultural vibrancy, and community bonding in the Kingdom of Bahrain.