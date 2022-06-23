Indian School celebrates Yoga Day

With the theme ‘Yoga for Humanity’ the International Yoga Day was observed in the Indian School Bahrain(ISB) in association with the Indian Embassy on Tuesday. One of the highlights this year was ‘The Guardian Ring’, which underlined ‘One Sun, One Earth’ concept and showcased the unifying power of Yoga.

In line with this year’s theme of ‘Yoga for Humanity’, the programme showcased students of different nationalities coming together to celebrate Yoga Day at the Jashanmal auditorium in Isa Town.

Indian Ambassador Piyush Srivastava attended the programme. “Yoga is a way of living that aims towards a healthy mind in a healthy body”,the Ambassador said. Indian Embassy Second Secretary Ravi Kumar Jain, ISB Physical Education teachers and around 250 students also attended the Yoga Day celebrations held under the patronage of the Embassy.



Various yoga postures, which are helpful in healing the body and the mind, were performed. The participants were introduced to Yogasanas, Pranayama, and Meditation. ISB Physical Education Teacher R Chinnasamy gave demonstrations on various yoga asanas.



Emphasising the importance of Yoga, ISB Hon. Chairman Prince S Natarajan said in a message: “These yoga poses if practised with consistency will improve the child’s wellness and help them in achieving physical, mental, and spiritual stability.”

“Yoga is a treasure that has been inherited and must now be imparted for the benefit and welfare of future generations to come”, said ISB Hon. Secretary Saji Antony.

“Yoga brings together mind, body and breath to produce perfect balance within us. In today’s rushed lifestyle, Yoga can be the perfect addition to school curriculum as it can help children keep their minds calm and grow holistically” said Principal VR Palaniswamy.