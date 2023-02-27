Indian Stand-Up Comedian Rahul Takes on Bahrain with a New Show ‘WHO ARE YOU?’

- Advertisement -

Mumbai-born Tamilian, Rahul, has been making waves in the world of stand-up comedy since turning his back on an MBA to pursue his passion as a New Year’s resolution. His clever writing and goofy, yet understated delivery has won the hearts of critics and audiences alike, and he is now known as one half of the award-winning online sketch duo, Random Chikibum.

Rahul’s talent was first recognized in 2015, when he and his partner won the first ever Youtube Comedy Hunt. Since then, he has gone on to create a successful stand-up special, ‘KAL MAIN UDEGA,’ which was well received by audiences and changed the course of stand-up comedy specials on Amazon Prime Video India.

In 2019, Rahul debuted his new stand-up special, ‘IS THIS EVEN COMEDY,’ at the prestigious Melbourne International Comedy Festival. He then took his crowd work show on tour across the globe in 2022, showcasing his ability to oscillate between anecdotal and observational comedy with absurdity as a common thread.

Known for his ability to offer jokes without any opinion, Rahul has always maintained a safe distance from controversy. However, his upcoming brand new stand-up special, ‘WHO ARE YOU?’, might challenge that. For the first time ever, Rahul will be performing this special in Bahrain on Thursday, 16 March, at the Golden Tulip Hotel in the Diplomatic Area.

The Silver Kick Company (TSKC) is a creative agency based in Bahrain and Hustle Entertainment is bringing Rahul to Bahrain Tickets for the event are exclusively sold on Platinum List, with prices ranging from BD 10 for Silver seats to BD 25 for VIP seats, which are closest to the stage.