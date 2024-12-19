India’s First Digital Twin-Powered APOC Launched by WAISL

- Advertisement -

WAISL, announced the unveiling of its Digital Twin-Powered Integrated Airport Predictive Operations Centre (APOC) at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad. With Bahrain cementing its position as a key hub in the Middle East’s aviation and logistics sectors, WAISL is looking at it as potential target market among other Middle East countries.

WAISL has now firmly established itself as a leader in digital aviation solutions, having successfully implemented this state-of-the-art solution at Hyderabad International Airport. This is India’s first end-to-end fully integrated digital twin-powered APOC that covers the Terminal, Airside and Landside, integrating with over 40 modules and tracking more than 100 KPIs, capable of managing 40+ million passengers annually.

In 2023, Bahrain International Airport handled 92,396 flights and welcomed 8.7 million travellers. The airport is part of a larger vision, with a $30+ billion pipeline of investment projects aimed at logistics and tourism development. By 2026, BIA is aiming to increase its annual visitors to 14 million, and the company feels that this innovative technology can play a crucial role in realizing that goal.

This deployment ushers in a new era in airport operations, offering predictive, prescriptive, and simulative insights and a comprehensive 360-degree view of the entire airport ecosystem. The solution leverages next-generation technologies like Digital Twin, Cloud Computing, Computer Vision, AI/ML, video, and Data Analytics.

- Advertisement -

WAISL had identified and established a key partnership with Kloudspot using their IoT technology for this solution. More recently, WAISL partnered with AWS to further evolve this solution and take it to other airport and transport clients globally. This was launched by AWS via press releases and at their prestigious Re-invent in Las Vegas a few weeks ago.

“At WAISL, we are setting a new benchmark for airports worldwide. We don’t just innovate; we transform the boundaries of what’s possible. In the digital age, transformative impact stems not from technology alone but from its bold, strategic application to complex operational challenges,” said Rishi Mehta, President & CEO of WAISL Ltd.

“We want to clear the myth and quantify a real achievable business value and RoI to Airport Operators and CxOs who are in various stages of maturity with their APOC strategy. The WAISL digital APOC is one of the first to embrace Total Airport Management, Con-Ops, and IOT/AI/ML technology to drive end-to-end Digital Operations Transformation. This milestone underscores WAISL’s commitment to being a preferred digital transformation and innovation partner for airports and the larger aviation and transport industry worldwide,”said Preetham Kamesh, acting Global Chief Business Officer of WAISL Ltd.

The business value for airport operations by implementing the solution is derived by increasing capacity with existing infrastructure, optimising non-aero revenue streams and reducing costs through improved operational efficiency. The solution empowers airports to handle surges in demand with predictive and prescriptive analytics, ultimately delivering reductions in flight delays and boosting passenger satisfaction. It also provides a truly integrated experience that will fuel the next generation of airport operations, the first in India—and this is a claim very few can make.