Individuals can now report self-COVID-19 – Rapid test results via BeAware App

In its continued efforts to control the spread of the coronavirus, the Government of Bahrain urges the public to self-test if they experience any symptoms or have been exposed to affected individuals. The self-test can be done easily from the comfort of your home or office. Following the emergence of the Omicron variant, the COVID-19 Rapid Test Protocol has been updated to include swabs for both the throat and nose. The test kit can be purchased from any leading pharmacy.

You must report positive the results via the BeAware app to help protect public health. You can do this by opening the BeAware app, navigating to the eServices tab at the bottom of the screen, and clicking on ‘Reporting Rapid Test Result’ under the ‘Coronavirus Tests and Results’ section. You must enter your ID card number and contact number, take a photo of the positive test result and upload it.

Then put the test device in a tightly sealed transparent bag and go directly to one of the Drive Through Testing Centres, which are located near the King Hamad University Hospital in Muharraq (Al Saya Area), near the Bahrain Centre for Strategic, International, and Energy Studies (Derasat) in the Southern Governorate and in Salman City in the Northern Governorate. There is no need to call the 444 hotline.

During the visit to the centre, a PCR test will be performed, and the person must isolate his or herself and follow precautionary measures.

The service is provided by the Ministry of Health, in association with the Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA). For more information, please visit the National Portal, bahrain.bh.

For inquiries on usage of the BeAware Bahrain App, visit the National Suggestions and Complaints System, Tawasul available via bahrain.bh/tawasul, download the Tawasul app from the eGovernment Apps Store bahrain.bh/apps, or call the Government Services Contact Center on 80008001. To receive updates on the latest news and developments, follow the iGA’s social media channels @iGAbahrain