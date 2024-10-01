Indonesia Celebrates National Day in Manama with Colorful Reception

- Advertisement -

The Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia in Manama hosted a vibrant National Day Reception on Thursday, September 26, 2024. The event, attended by over 450 guests, showcased Indonesia’s rich cultural heritage and strong diplomatic ties with Bahrain.

The Guest of Honor, His Excellency Ambassador Dr. Isa Nasser Al Noaimi, Director General for Consular and Administrative Affairs, graced the occasion. The reception was attended by a diverse group of guests, including government officials, members of parliament, diplomats, entrepreneurs, and Indonesian friends.

The evening was a celebration of Indonesian culture, with captivating performances of the Puspanjali and Belibis dances from Bali. The dances showcased the country’s diverse ethnic and religious backgrounds, highlighting the harmonious coexistence of different communities.

Guests were also treated to a delicious array of traditional Indonesian cuisine, including the renowned Nasi Goreng (fried rice) and Rendang (beef curry). The culinary delights offered a taste of Indonesia’s vibrant food culture.

- Advertisement -

The National Day Reception served as a platform to strengthen bilateral relations between Indonesia and Bahrain. It was a memorable event that showcased the best of Indonesian culture and hospitality.