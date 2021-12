Listen to this article now

The Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia in Manama organized an Indonesian Culinary Night “A Spice Route: from Nusantara to Dilmunia” at Movenpick Hotel & Resort

Nusantara is the ‘old’ name of Indonesia. The purpose of the event was to introduce and promote Indonesian cuisine along with the authentic spices. These spices in the old days were the main attraction for many countries.