Indulge in Exquisite Iftar Offerings from Apparel Group F&B brands.

Discover Ramadan Experiences at Jamie’s Italian, Jamie Oliver’s Pizzeria, Sushi Library, Molten Chocolate Café, and Cold Stone Creamery.

In celebration of the Holy Month of Ramadan, Apparel Group F&B brands Jamie’s Italian, Jamie Oliver’s Pizzeria, Sushi Library, Molten Chocolate Café, and Cold Stone Creamery present an extensive array of iftar dining delicacies at some of GCC’s most renowned restaurants. Catering to diverse culinary preferences, its dining experiences offer Italian, Japanese, and International cuisine, and an array of decadent desserts and sweets, offering a memorable dining experience to the community.

Neeraj Teckchandani, CEO of Apparel Group said, “At Apparel Group, we’re dedicated to bringing families closer during Ramadan. We believe in the importance of this sacred time and strive to create unforgettable dining experiences in the GCC. Our curated iftar options reflect our commitment to fostering love and togetherness during this special season.

Featuring distinguished restaurants, we take pride in our diverse culinary offerings that celebrate the essence of Ramadan. We look forward to welcoming you and your loved ones to create cherished memories together.”