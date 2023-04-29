Indulge in these delicious deals at Ella’s Eatery

- Advertisement -

Enjoy hearty breakfasts and delectable pizzas with spectacular views of Palm Jumeirah at an affordable price

If you’re looking for a family-friendly restaurant that won’t break the bank, look no further than Ella’s Eatery. With stunning views of the Palm Jumeirah, this hidden gem offers hearty breakfasts, delicious stone-baked pizzas, wholesome salads and more. Also, it’s a lot more fun when you can enjoy their culinary delights with the following two amazing offers.

For just AED 89 per person, you can indulge in the daily Breakfast Brunch from 8am to 12pm. You can select six menu items off the breakfast menu and a hot or cold beverage. With options like Beetroot Avocado Toast, Shakshouka, Eggs Benedict, and Ella’s Waffle, there’s something for everyone.

Or you can also head to Ella’s Eatery on Thursday or Friday for Pizza & Wine Night. From 5pm to 11pm, you can indulge in a freshly baked pizza along with one house beverage for just AED 55.

With its beautiful outdoor terrace and welcoming atmosphere, Ella’s Eatery is the perfect spot for any occasion – from breakfast with the kids to a romantic dinner date.

For more information call 04 557 0984 and to keep up to date with Ella’s Eatery’s latest news and offers, follow @ellaseatery on Instagram.