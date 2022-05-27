INDULGE YOUR PALATE WITH A REMARKABLE GASTRONOMIC EXPERIENCE AT THE RITZ-CARLTON, BAHRAIN’S LATEST POP-UP CONCEPT, THE RIVIERA

Listen to this article now

The Ritz-Carlton, Bahrain is rolling out the red carpet once again with the opening of its latest pop-up concept at the resort’s beachfront venue, Nikmati, named The Riviera. The new and exciting addition will take you on a gastronomic journey through the beauty, glamour, and rich culinary traditions of the French and Italian Riviera.

True to the Ladies and Gentlemen’s promise to continue elevating the dining experience in the five-star property, Yann Bernard Lejard, Director of Culinary and Food and Beverage, and Heros de Agostinis, Executive Sous Chef, have created a vision of flavour, combining the sophistication of French cuisine and the richness of Italian culinary tradition, resulting in the avant garde concept The Riviera.

Explore The Riviera through an ensemble of curated dishes from Chef de Cuisine, Alexis Knecht, who specializes in extraordinary Provencal cuisine, focused on preserving the taste and texture of fresh ingredients. An alumni of Lycee Des Metiers Hotelier Joseph Storck, Alexis looks beyond the ingredients and creates simple but breathtaking dishes.

The Riviera’s menu is inspired by the food traditions from Marseilles in France to La Spezia in Italy, and features signature dishes including the Onion Tart “Pissaladiere”, Cod Croquettes with oven-roasted bell pepper relish, and Assortment Royal of Shrimps and Oysters with shallot vinegar, mayonnaise and butter, to start with. Travel the coast with pizzas from San Remo, St. Tropez and Pampelonne, before indulging in main courses such as Mariner’s Mussels served with French fries, Grilled Sea Bream Provencal-style, or the famous Bouillabaisse Fish Soup with croutons, cheese and aioli. To conclude the evening, try the Cherry Clafoutis Cake or the Tropézienne Tart, paired with signature mocktails for a well-balanced and beautiful meal.

On the occasion, General Manager, Bernard de Villèle, commented “Since 2020 when we first opened our pop-up restaurant, Nikmati, we have been constantly working on innovating the dining experience for our guests. With the introduction of this new concept, The Riviera, I am incredibly proud to see the creative vision of Yann Bernard Lejard and Heros de Agostinis, coming to life as we continue to elevate Bahrain’s dining scene. Join us as we travel to France and Italy through the tastes curated by these 2 culinary geniuses, along with the craftsmanship of Chef Alexis Knecht.”

Set against the sparkling Arabian Gulf, The Riviera’s interior design includes acrylic panels to highlight the sweeping coastal views, with simple yet elegant décor. The restaurant adds touches of modernity with minimalist centerpiece on each table and features an extended patio to enjoy a well-deserved drink while taking in the stunning views.

The Riviera pop-up will run from Thursday, May 26. Open daily except Wednesdays, 5 pm to 11 pm.